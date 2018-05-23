More than often, you come across personality tests on social media and that is so tempting to give it a go. I did my own personality test with the famous Myers-Briggs Type. But before I reveal my own type, here is the explanation of what exactly is Myers-Briggs Type Indicator. AdvertisementsRead More
Don’t Forget Freelancing Is About You
There are plenty of reasons why someone would choose to freelance instead of doing the traditional job route – you know, the 9-to-6, Monday to Friday jobs.Read More
What It Is Like Being An Editor
Being a writer, you often can’t separate yourself from the art form that you have just written. An editor provides a crucial and keen eye to make sure your work is readable and mistake-less. I have been invited more than once to take on the role of an editor but not on a large scale…Read More
5 Surprising Things We Take For Granted In Singapore (I never knew until I live overseas)
Time is due for another relocation post. Sometimes, I think I bash my home country too much. Feeling a little unpatriotic but I do miss Singapore and here are the things I missed about her (excluding my friends and family) and have been taking granted for.Read More
Guest Post: If You’re Thinking of Changing Careers
Came across this post by one of my readers and thought I’ll share it with you. This resounded just like a part two of my previous article last Friday and this post just nicely sums up what I feel about changing careers (even when you are into your 50s). Life is way too short to…Read More
Motherhood Will Never Be An Easy Job
Motherhood may be a dream job for many but it definitely not an easy job. I dare say the toughest job in the whole world, more difficult than any other worst jobs out there.Read More
Whisper: Living A Lie To Keep My Job
*As told to Kally anonymously I am getting married in a month’s time and I should be happy but I’m not. I am downright miserable and there is nothing me or my fiancé can do anything about it. You see, I met my future husband in the current company I worked in. He is the…Read More
Into The Working Brains of A Market Researcher
Data collection is not unfamiliar to us: from taking street surveys to answering feedback form. But what does a market researcher actually do?Read More
Why Switching Career In Your 30s Can Be Exciting And Invigorating
There are so many unknowns around regarding switching careers in your 30s. What these myths do is stop you from reaching your dreams and goals. They make you stick with something that sucks the life out of you. It makes you stay in a job that isn’t rewarding and is very draining.Read More
How Freelancers Can Make Sure They Get Paid on Time?
Late payments are a freelancers’ worst nightmare.Read More
Guest Post: PROCRASTINATION by Dalriada Highlander
If it takes five minutes, do it right now. You’re putting it off, and in thirty minutes you’ll put it off again, and after thirty more times of putting it off by thirty minutes, it’s time for bed and ultimately your objective is failed. But don’t worry, you’ll do it tomorrow. Procrastinate, I mean. It’s…Read More
Sharing Thoughts With A Psychometrician
I have to be honest here. I didn’t know what does a Psychometrician before I spoke to Mikee, in fact, I did not know even such a role exist.Read More